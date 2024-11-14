Toxic smog blanketed northern India on Thursday, becoming too thick to see through in several places for second consecutive day, as high levels of pollution combined with humidity, low wind speed, and a drop in temperature, officials said.

The city of Lahore in neighbouring Pakistan ranked as the world's most polluted in winter's annual scourge across the region, worsened by dust, emissions, and smoke from fires burnt illegally in India's farming states of Punjab and Haryana.

However, operations at New Delhi's international airport were not affected by the smog, which weather officials expect to scatter during the day as breezes pick up.

Visibility remained at 300 m (980 ft), the airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said, while some airlines warned flights could be affected.

"Winter fog may impact flights" with Delhi, the city of Amritsar in Punjab, where authorities said visibility was zero, and the temple city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, IndiGo said in a message on X.

New Delhi's international airport diverted some flights on Wednesday.