All eyes are on the upcoming football match between Turkish club Besiktas JK and the Israeli team Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

The Europa League clash was supposed to take place in Istanbul, but the venue has been shifted to Hungary, where the game will be played in an empty stadium on November 28.

This move follows recent confrontations involving Israeli supporters in Amsterdam, where Maccabi fans clashed with bystanders, tore down Palestinian flags, and engaged in inflammatory chants.

Huseyin Mertoglu, a 37-year-old diehard Besiktas supporter, expressed his frustrations at what he perceives as a double standard and unjust treatment by the authorities, and being penalised for expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

Related Amsterdam attacks: Why did Western media get it so wrong?

“Even though they saw Israeli fans going to the Netherlands and causing trouble, they’re punishing us instead of them,” Mertoglu said, questioning UEFA’s decision to restrict Turkish fans from attending the game in Hungary.

For Mertoglu, the incident is symbolic and an arena where the pressing issues of the day resonate.

“It’s definitely not just about football,” he remarked, adding that the perceived indifference of European nations toward Palestinian suffering makes the Palestinian personal for him.

“Our country’s strong sensitivity on this issue is clear, and this sensitivity is high among us fans, too. But that doesn’t mean we want to harm others as fans.”

Last Thursday’s clashes took place before and after Maccabi's match against Ajax in Amsterdam.

Related Why Amsterdam unrest is not about Jews

Palestine: ‘a shared sense of humanity’

Mertoglu expressed concern over the action of Israeli supporters, suggesting they highlight a troubling undertone among some fans.