Armoured vehicles manufactured by the United Arab Emirates and equipped with French defence systems have been captured by the Sudanese army during the civil war in Sudan, Amnesty International has said.

The rights group in its Thursday report had identified the UAE-made armoured personnel carriers (APCs) in various parts of Sudan, including the Darfur region, where they were used by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in its fight with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

It added that the presence of the military vehicles on the battlefield “likely constitutes a violation” of a United Nations arms embargo that prohibits the transfer of weapons to Sudan.

The civil war broke out in April 2023 after simmering tensions between the RSF and the Sudanese army escalated to intense fighting across the North African country, where rampant human rights violations were committed.

More than 20,000 people have been killed in the conflict, according to the UN, while 11.6 million have been forcibly displaced, including 8.3 million people internally and 3.1 million people who fled to neighbouring countries.

Sudan's claim that the UAE has been supplying the RSF with weapons that prolonged the 18-month war with the army has been denied by the UAE.

France manufactured weapons found in Sudan

Amnesty's report said it had identified the presence of several Nimr Ajban APCs on the ground after verifying pictures shared on social media showing the vehicles captured or destroyed by the Sudanese army.

The vehicles were reportedly made in the UAE by Edge Group and equipped with the Galix reactive defence system, which is manufactured in France by Lacroix Defense and KNDS France, according to the Amnesty report.

The Galix system is designed to protect vehicles from approaching threats by releasing projectiles, smoke and decoys, according to Lacroix’s website.

“Our research shows that weaponry designed and manufactured in France is in active use on the battlefield in Sudan,” said Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General.