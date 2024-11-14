A number of Latino organisations are challenging the perception that the majority of Hispanic people voted for US President-elect Donald Trump in the recent election.

UNIDOS, which is the largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy group, says exit polls weren’t entirely correct in saying that most of the Latinos have voted for the Republican leader who has made deportation of illegal immigrants the central theme of his campaign.

Preliminary reports said 53 percent of Latinos voted for Kamala Harris, and 45 percent for Trump. However, data from Latino groups shows a larger disparity with 62 percent backing the Democratic candidate and just 37 supporting the Republican.

“The mainstream exit polls got Hispanic candidate support wrong, and that is a recurring sampling issue,” said Clarissa Martínez de Castro, UnidosUS Vice President of the Latino Vote Initiative.

The survey UNIDOS cited was done by Latino organisations based on 3,750 interviews, more than the 2,152 people who were interviewed for the national exit poll.

Exit polls are based on interviews of people as they leave the voting stations and immediately share their views.