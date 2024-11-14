Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has reaffirmed Türkiye’s steadfast support for the Ahiska Turks, whose ancestors were deported from their Georgian homeland on 14 November 1944, on the 80th anniversary of their forced exile by the Soviet authorities.

Approximately 100,000 Ahiska Turks were expelled from their ancestral lands in the Ahiska region of Georgia to Central Asia on the orders of Joseph Stalin, an event that left a deep mark on the community’s history and identity.

Minister Fidan extended his condolences for those who lost their lives during the exile and expressed solidarity with all Ahiska Turks who still carry the weight of this legacy.

"We strongly support the successful return of Ahiska Turks to their ancestral homeland," he stated, emphasising that Türkiye has consistently advocated for their rights at the Council of Europe and other international platforms, as well as with the Georgian authorities.

Supporting Ahiska families