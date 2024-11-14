WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel committing war crimes, ethnic cleansing in Gaza: HRW
Israeli authorities have deliberately forced the mass displacement of Palestinian civilians in Gaza since October 2023, committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, Human Rights Watch says.
Israel committing war crimes, ethnic cleansing in Gaza: HRW
The report said the widespread, deliberate demolition of homes and civilian infrastructure in Gaza was likely to “permanently displace” many Palestinians. / Photo: AA / AA
By Rabiul Islam
November 14, 2024

Human Rights Watch has said in a report that Israel has committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, including massive forced displacements that amount to ethnic cleansing.

A new report released on Thursday by the New York-based rights group said people have been killed while evacuating under Israeli orders and in Israeli-designated humanitarian zones, where hundreds of thousands are crammed into squalidtentcamps.

The 154-page report, "Hopeless, Starving, and Besieged’: Israel’s Forced Displacement of Palestinians in Gaza," examines how Israeli authorities’ conduct has led to the displacement of over 90 percent of the population of Gaza — 1.9 million Palestinians — and the widespread destruction of much of Gaza over the last 13 months.

The report said the widespread, deliberate demolition of homes and civilian infrastructure in Gaza – some of them to carve a new road bisecting the territory and establish a buffer zone along Israel's border – was likely to "permanently displace" many Palestinians.

"Such actions of the Israeli authorities amount to ethnic cleansing," Human Rights Watch said.

RelatedDon't forget north Gaza. Five things about Israel's siege within a siege
RECOMMENDED

Israel's brutality

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the report.

Israel's blistering campaign in Gaza has killed over 43,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to local health officials.

Around 90 percent of the territory’s population has fled their homes, with many displaced multiple times.

The Israeli offensive has also damaged or destroyed aroundtwo-thirds of homes and other buildings in Gaza, according to UN assessments.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank