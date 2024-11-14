Human Rights Watch has said in a report that Israel has committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, including massive forced displacements that amount to ethnic cleansing.

A new report released on Thursday by the New York-based rights group said people have been killed while evacuating under Israeli orders and in Israeli-designated humanitarian zones, where hundreds of thousands are crammed into squalidtentcamps.

The 154-page report, "Hopeless, Starving, and Besieged’: Israel’s Forced Displacement of Palestinians in Gaza," examines how Israeli authorities’ conduct has led to the displacement of over 90 percent of the population of Gaza — 1.9 million Palestinians — and the widespread destruction of much of Gaza over the last 13 months.

The report said the widespread, deliberate demolition of homes and civilian infrastructure in Gaza – some of them to carve a new road bisecting the territory and establish a buffer zone along Israel's border – was likely to "permanently displace" many Palestinians.

"Such actions of the Israeli authorities amount to ethnic cleansing," Human Rights Watch said.