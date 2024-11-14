India's top court declared on Wednesday that it would be "totally unconstitutional" to demolish a citizen's home simply because he is an accused or even a convicted person, especially without following the legal due process.

The court also imposed a nationwide prohibition on "bulldozer justice."

On Thursday, most opposition parties in India welcomed the top court's verdict. They linked the bulldozer action to the oppression perpetrated by the ruling BJP on Muslims, saying that "now the oppression of minorities will stop."

The main opposition party, the Indian National Congress said the verdict would end the “jungleraj” — Jungle rule.

Speaking to Press Trust of India, a spokesperson of the party said: "We welcome the apex court's decision. Hopefully, this decision will end the jungle raj (Jungle rule) in Uttar Pradesh.”

The parties also demanded compensation of at least $30,000 for the victims of the bulldozer action.

"The homes and properties of Muslims have been the primary targets of bulldozer action. The bulldozers were used to target Muslims. There are numerous instances of areas with a majority of Muslims being destroyed," the National Spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party, an important ally in the opposition alliance told ETV Bharat.

The party also posted X hailing the SC decision and terming the "bulldozer action" as "totally unjust, unfair, unconstitutional, and illegal."

A key Muslim politician and Parliament member, Asaduddin Owaisi also welcomed the SC verdict in his X post, saying, "The Bulldozer judgement of the Supreme Court is a welcome relief. The most important part of it is not in its eloquence but in the enforceable guidelines. Hopefully, they will prevent state governments from collectively punishing Muslims and other marginalised groups."

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had celebrated "bulldozer raj (bulldozer rule)," which the SC called "a lawless state of affairs."