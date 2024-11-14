Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani with an official ceremony in Ankara, marking a significant step in the strengthening of bilateral ties.

Following the ceremony on Thursday, the leaders held a bilateral meeting and co-chaired the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee meeting, during which they oversaw the signing of eight cooperation agreements between the two countries.

"We will continue to strengthen our close cooperation with our friendly and brotherly nation, Qatar, with each passing day," Erdogan said on X.

The agreements span various sectors, reflecting the depth and breadth of Türkiye-Qatar relations.

Among the agreements is a pact on cooperation in humanitarian assistance, aimed at enhancing joint efforts in crisis response and support for vulnerable communities.

Deepening strategic partnership