BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
EU slaps $840M fine on Meta over illicitly benefiting Facebook Marketplace
The move by the European Commission comes two years after it accused the US tech giant of giving its classified ads service Facebook Marketplace an unfair advantage by bundling the two services together.
EU slaps $840M fine on Meta over illicitly benefiting Facebook Marketplace
Meta said it will appeal the decision, but in the meantime, it will comply and will work quickly and constructively to launch a solution. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 14, 2024

The European Commission fined Meta Platforms $840.24 million over abusive practices benefiting Facebook Marketplace, it said in a statement, confirming an earlier report by Reuters.

"The European Commission has fined Meta for breaching EU antitrust rules by tying its online classified ads service Facebook Marketplace to its social network Facebook and by imposing unfair trading conditions on other online classified ads service providers," the European Commission said on Thursday.

Meta said it will appeal the decision, but in the meantime, it will comply and will work quickly and constructively to launch a solution which addresses the points raised.

The move by the European Commission comes two years after it accused the US tech giant of giving its classified ads service Facebook Marketplace an unfair advantage by bundling the two services together.

The European Union opened formal proceedings into possible anticompetitive conduct of Facebook in June 2021, and in December 2022, raised concerns that Meta ties its dominant social network Facebook to its online classified ad services.

RECOMMENDED

Facebook launched Marketplace in 2016 and expanded into several European countries a year later.

The EU decision argues that Meta imposes Facebook Marketplace on people who use Facebook in an illegal "tie" but Meta said that argument ignores the fact that Facebook users can choose whether to engage with Marketplace, and many do not.

Meta said the Commission claimed that Marketplace had the potential to hinder the growth of large incumbent online market places in the EU but could not find any evidence of harm to competitors.

Companies risk fines of as much as 10 percent of their global turnover for EU antitrust violations.

RelatedEU court tightens screws on Meta for illicit profiteering
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank