At least seven people, including two army personnel, have been killed and three others injured in explosions in southwest Pakistan, the military said.

Two army personnel, including a major, were killed when an improvised explosive device was detonated during a security operation in the Harnai district of southwestern Balochistan province.

Three suspected terrorists were also killed in the operation, the army said in a statement on Thursday.

In another explosion on the outskirts of the picturesque Ziarat district, two civilians were killed, and three others injured in a roadside explosion in southwestern Balochistan province.

There have been no reports about the nature of that explosion.

