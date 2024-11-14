Croatia will buy lethal drones from Türkiye in an 86-million-euro ($91 million) deal, just days after a parliamentary committee backed the purchase of US-made rocket systems.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the government said it had agreed to purchase the Bayraktar TB2 armed unmanned aerial system by 2026.

It said the deal, which includes six drones as well as various equipment and training of experts, would enable Croatia's army "to successfully respond to contemporary threats".

Baykar is a prominent Turkish defence company specialising in the development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other advanced defence technologies.

Baykar's flagship UAVs, including the Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci, are widely recognised in the global defence market for their technological innovation and operational effectiveness.

"New era in artillery missile units"