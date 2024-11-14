Washington, DC — US President-elect Donald Trump continues to reveal his choices for his second-term administration.

But his latest pick has startled everyone, even fellow Republicans.

On Wednesday, when Trump nominated Matt Gaetz for the role of attorney general, he essentially opened a Pandora's box.

Gaetz's nomination for the top law enforcement post stirred instant controversy, with some Republicans demanding the House Ethics Committee reveal its probe into claims of child sex trafficking against the fierce Trump loyalist and Florida representative who has been denying any wrongdoing ever since the allegations surfaced.

Ahead of Trump's announcement, Gaetz resigned from the House and will no longer be subject to the probe following his resignation.

Republican Senator John Cornyn, who holds a top spot on the committee that will consider Gaetz's nomination next year, said on Thursday he and other lawmakers should get access to the report by the House of Representatives Ethics Committee, which examined allegations of sexual misconduct, illicit drug use, and bribery.

"I don't want there to be any limitation at all on what the Senate could consider," Cornyn told reporters. When asked if that means he wants to see the ethics report, he replied: "Absolutely."

Cornyn is currently the No 2 Republican on the Judiciary Committee, which would handle Gaetz's confirmation.

The panel's top Democrat, Dick Durbin, also called for the House panel to release its report.

"The sequence and timing of Mr Gaetz’s resignation from the House raises serious questions about the contents of the House Ethics Committee report," Durbin said.

"We cannot allow this valuable information from a bipartisan investigation to be hidden from the American people."

Durbin added Gaetz "would be a disaster" in part because of Trump’s threat to use the Justice Department "to seek revenge on his political enemies."

Related What does Musk’s joining of Trump administration mean for US-China ties?

'He is a person of moral turpitude'

Multiple Republican and Democratic figures have expressed scepticism at the nomination of Gaetz, who has never worked for the Justice Department or as a prosecutor at any level of government.

Republican Representative Mike Simpson of Idaho said he has a hard time believing Gaetz will be able to get through the Senate confirmation process.

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said she did not believe Gaetz was a serious candidate.