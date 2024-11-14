Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Peru for an Asia-Pacific summit where he will meet US counterpart Joe Biden under the shadow of a looming trade war with the incoming Donald Trump administration.

Xi arrived at an air base outside the capital Lima on Thursday hours before the expected touchdown of Biden on the eve of a two-day heads-of-state meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) grouping.

Biden and Xi are due to hold a bilateral Saturday, in what a US administration official said this week will likely be the last meeting between the sitting leaders of the world's largest economies before Biden hands the reins back to Trump.

The men will "take stock of efforts to responsibly manage competition," said the official.

APEC, created in 1989 with the goal of regional trade liberalisation, brings together 21 economies that jointly represent about 60 percent of world GDP and over 40 percent of global commerce.

On Thursday, APEC ministers, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, held their own meeting behind closed doors in Lima to set the tone for the two-day summit to follow.

The APEC programme was to focus on trade and investment for what proponents dubbed inclusive growth.

But uncertainty over Trump's next moves following his November 5 election victory now clouds the agenda as it does for the COP29 climate talks underway in Azerbaijan, and a G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro next week.

With the US president-elect having signalled a confrontational approach to Beijing for his second term in the White House, Saturday's face-to-face between Xi and Biden will be a closely-watched affair.

The summit will also bring together leaders and senior officials from Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia and Indonesia, among others.

President Vladimir Putin of APEC member Russia will not attend.

'America First'

Trump's "America First" agenda, with protectionist stances on global commerce, fossil fuel extraction and foreign conflicts, is threatening alliances Biden had built on issues ranging from the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East to climate crisis and trade.