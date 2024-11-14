Nearly 90 Democratic lawmakers have urged US President Joe Biden to sanction members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government over anti-Palestinian violence in the occupied West Bank, according to a letter.

Urging Biden to send a message to US partners before he leaves office, the members of Congress said Israeli cabinet members Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had incited violence by Israeli illegal settlers in the occupied territory.

"We write to express our deep concern about the rise in settler violence, settlement expansion, and measures adopted to weaken the Palestinian Authority and otherwise destabilise the West Bank," they said in the letter.

The letter, signed by 17 senators and 71 House members, said Israeli settlers have carried out over 1,270 recorded attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank, averaging more than three violent attacks per day.

The letter was dated October 29 but made public on Thursday because the lawmakers had not had a response from the White House, three of the members of Congress said.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen and Democratic House of Representatives members Rosa DeLauro and Sean Casten, who are leading the letter effort, told reporters that Biden has the authority to impose sanctions under an existing executive order.

Doing so would send a message not just to Israel and the Palestinians, but also to US allies elsewhere in the world, that the United States will push back on humanitarian issues, they said.

"We think it's more important than ever that President Biden right now states that the United States is not going to be a rubber stamp to the Netanyahu government's extreme actions," Van Hollen said.