WORLD
3 MIN READ
Elon Musk reportedly meets Iran's UN envoy to defuse tensions
The New York Times cites an Iranian source saying the meeting between Elon Musk and Amir Saeid Iravani as "positive."
Elon Musk reportedly meets Iran's UN envoy to defuse tensions
The meeting, if confirmed, could offer an early indication that Trump is serious about diplomacy with Iran / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
November 15, 2024

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire closely allied with US President-elect Donald Trump, has met Iran's ambassador to the United Nations in a bid to defuse tensions between Tehran and Washington, The New York Times reported.

The newspaper quoted on Thursday anonymous Iranian sources as describing the meeting between the world's richest person and Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani as "positive."

The two met for more than an hour at a secret location on Monday, the newspaper said.

Neither the Trump transition team nor Iran's mission to the United Nations immediately confirmed the encounter, with the Iranian mission saying it had no comment.

The meeting, if confirmed, could offer an early indication that Trump is serious about diplomacy with Iran and not choosing the more hawkish approach favoured by many conservatives in his Republican Party as well as Israel.

It would also show again the extraordinary influence of Musk, the owner of Tesla and X, who has been a near-constant presence at Trump's side, reportedly joining him on telephone calls with world leaders.

RelatedTrump's picks poised to shatter status quo, redefine America's future
RECOMMENDED

Rocky ties

Trump, in his last term in office, tore up a deal on Iran's nuclear program negotiated under his predecessor Barack Obama, instead pursuing a policy of "maximum pressure" that included working to force other nations not to buy Iran's oil.

He was also involved in the killing of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani.

Iran has reportedly ramped up its uranium enrichment during President Joe Biden's term after Trump withdrew from Obama's deal.

But Trump has cast himself as a great dealmaker and, during his latest campaign, has voiced an openness to diplomacy despite his avowed support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has ordered military strikes on Iran in tandem with Israel's war on Gaza.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday told the visiting head of the UN nuclear watchdog that Tehran wanted to clear up doubts about the country's nuclear program.

Iran's ambassador also urged Musk in their meeting to seek US sanctions exemptions and conduct business in Tehran, the Times said, citing an Iranian Foreign Ministry official.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide