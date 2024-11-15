Central American countries scrambled on Thursday night to make preparations for the impact of Tropical Storm Sara, with Honduras likely to be the first in the storm's path as it slowly churns from the Caribbean.

The NHC expects Sara to provoke "life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides" across Honduras before moving on to Belize on Sunday.

The center forecasts accumulated rainfall of 10-20 inches (25-51 cm) over the next few days, with some areas seeing as much as 30 inches.

Through early next week, the tropical storm is expected to hit El Salvador, eastern Guatemala, western Nicaragua, and the southern Mexican state of Quintana Roo, the Miami-based forecaster added, areas that are home to significant coffee production.

Honduras has issued a "red alert" for its northern region, while other countries activated emergency measures to prepare for potentially catastrophic rainfall.