As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office on Jan 20, 2025, he has announced a slate of appointees with deep ties to Christian and Jewish Zionism and with connections to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a powerful lobbying group that exerts disproportionate influence over US foreign policy with the sole aim of advancing Israel’s interests.

Here’s a closer look at AIPAC’s footprint on Trump’s emerging cabinet.

Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense

Among Trump’s most controversial appointments is Pete Hegseth, an Army combat veteran and Fox News host who has shown unwavering support for Israel’s hardline policies.

Hegseth, a former Army National Guard officer with deployments in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan, carries visible symbols of his beliefs—a large Crusader’s Jerusalem Cross tattoo on his chest and the biblical verse Matthew 10:34, which reads, “Do not suppose that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I did not come to bring peace but a sword.”

Critics fear his explicit religious Zionism could shape a more aggressive US defence policy in the Middle East.

Hegseth’s pro-Israel rhetoric has often blurred lines, openly advocating for a shared American-Israeli military stance that he once called “the frontline of Western civilisation.”

“Zionism and Americanism are the front lines of Western civilisation,” he said and supported a somewhat “dual loyalty”.

At a 2018 religious conference in Jerusalem, Hegseth went so far as to express hope for a “miracle” that would lead to rebuilding the Temple on the Temple Mount, a highly contentious goal among Zionist factions.

His appointment suggests a Trump administration willing to intensify US involvement in supporting Israel’s most assertive goals, raising concerns over impartiality in Middle Eastern diplomacy and the potential for further alienating Palestinian interests.

Mike Waltz, National Security Adviser

Mike Waltz, a Florida Congressman and former Green Beret, has been appointed National Security Adviser, signalling an even stronger pro-Israel tilt in the White House, especially regarding the controversial Abraham Accords.

Waltz has openly supported Israel's hardline policies, receiving $235,966 from pro-Israel lobby groups, including AIPAC. He has praised Israel’s targeting of Hezbollah and urged a military stance against Iran, recently advocating for strikes on Iran’s oil hub at Kharg Island and its nuclear facilities at Natanz.

Waltz is also a vocal supporter of the YPG/PKK terrorist group in Syria, calling them “our best allies in the Middle East after Israel” and advocating for special US visas for the members of the YPG/PKK terrorist group, a stance that clashes with the national security of Washington’s key NATO ally, Türkiye.

In his new role, Waltz is expected to prioritise expanding the Abraham Accords, pushing for Saudi Arabia to join the nexus to further align regional powers with Israel against Iran.

His appointment signals a continuation—and likely intensification—of Trump’s pro-Israel stance in foreign policy, with a willingness to escalate tensions with Iran and support Israel’s military strategies in the region.

Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence

Tulsi Gabbard is a known turncoat. She was in Democratic Party from 2013 to 2021. During Trump’s first term, she called him “Saudi Arabia’s bitch” for signing defence deals with the Gulf country.

In 2019, The Intercept reported that Gabbard’s House campaigns had received money from over 100 individuals linked to India’s far-right Hindu nationalist groups. Over the years, Hindu nationalists have become bedfellows with Zionists - their common hatred for Muslims binds them together.

Gabbard brings a mix of non-interventionist ideals and staunch support for Israel, particularly in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Gabbard’s comments on recent pro-Palestine protests further underscore this alignment, as she has labelled these protestors “puppets” of a “radical Islamist organisation,” implicitly referencing Hamas.

Citing Hamas as a “threat that must be defeated militarily and ideologically,” she maintains that lasting peace in Israel is unattainable as long as Hamas remains in power.

Gabbard’s stance has attracted backing from pro-Israel groups, reflected in her nearly $40,000 in donations from pro-Israel lobbyists, according to AIPAC tracker.

John Ratcliffe, CIA director

John Ratcliffe, Trump’s pick for CIA Director, is another figure whose stance on Israel reflects a sharp alignment with hardline pro-Israel policies. Previously a congressman from Texas and former director of national intelligence, Ratcliffe has been a vocal critic of the Biden administration, accusing it of diverting critical intelligence assets away from monitoring groups like Hamas.

He has also attacked Vice President Kamala Harris for promoting “a false narrative” about Israel targeting innocent Palestinians in Gaza.

Ratcliffe’s remarks on Iran are particularly concerning, as he has openly praised Israel’s military strikes on Iranian targets, framing them as a key example of the “Trump doctrine” of maximum pressure.

His comment, “What Israel has done is essentially employ the Trump doctrine…understanding that the only way to deter terrorists like Iran and their proxies is to put your foot on their throat,” emphasises his unwavering support for Israel’s aggressive posture in the region.

Ratcliffe’s views on Israel are heavily influenced by a national security outlook that prioritises Israel’s interests, sometimes at the cost of broader diplomatic considerations.

Steven Witkoff, special envoy to the Middle East

Despite his lack of diplomatic experience—making him the first non-Jewish US ambassador to Israel in over a decade—Huckabee’s nomination highlights the influence of Christian Zionism within Trump’s cabinet.

His views align closely with those of hard-right Israeli leaders, such as Minister Ben Gvir, who celebrated Huckabee’s appointment, further deepening the ideological divide on US foreign policy towards Israel and Palestine.

This move will potentially sideline diplomatic neutrality and instead drag America towards the extremist agenda of Israel, which is facing the heat for engaging in what many scholars of genocide are calling a genocide unfolding in Gaza.

Steven Witkoff, nominated as Special Envoy to the Middle East, is another key figure in Trump’s cabinet who brings no diplomatic experience but carries a deeply ingrained connection to the Trump administration’s pro-Israel agenda.

A real estate tycoon and major donor, Witkoff is well-embedded in Trump’s inner circle, particularly through his ties to Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and former senior advisor, who played a crucial role in crafting the Trump peace plan and the Abraham Accords.

Witkoff’s relationship with Israel is notably personal and ideological, exemplified by his reaction to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s last address to Congress, where he described the speech as "spiritual"—a sentiment that starkly contrasts with the more measured responses from many Democratic lawmakers.

Witkoff’s admiration for Netanyahu and his deep involvement with the Jewish business community reflects the influence of wealthy, pro-Israel interests in shaping US Middle East policy.