Türkiye celebrates 41st anniversary of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus
The Turkish president refers to the TRNC as friend and brother, and highlights its critical role in promoting peace, justice, and stability in the Mediterranean region.
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
November 15, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has marked the 41st anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) with heartfelt congratulations, emphasising the enduring ties between Türkiye and the TRNC.

In a statement celebrating the milestone, Erdogan referred to the TRNC as "our friend and brother" and highlighted its critical role in promoting peace, justice, and stability in the Mediterranean region.

He stated, "I extend my congratulations on the 41st anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, the guarantor of peace, justice, and tranquility in the Mediterranean."

The president also paid tribute to those who made sacrifices for the TRNC’s independence and stability.

He honored the memory of fallen heroes and expressed gratitude to those who served the cause of the Turkish Cypriots.

"We remember our heroic martyrs with mercy and our veterans with respect," he said, adding that he sent warm regards to the Turkish Cypriot people.

Erdogan's remarks underscored Türkiye's unwavering support for the TRNC in its quest for international recognition and its ongoing struggle for equality and fairness on the island of Cyprus.

The anniversary commemorations come amid heightened tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, where the TRNC continues to advocate for its sovereignty and the equitable sharing of resources.

Erdogan's message reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to standing by the TRNC in these efforts, reaffirming the bonds of solidarity and shared destiny between the two nations.

Decades of division

The island of Cyprus has endured a decades-long conflict between its Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities, despite numerous diplomatic initiatives aimed at resolving the issue.

The tensions date back to the early 1960s when ethnic violence compelled Turkish Cypriots to retreat into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup, intended to unite the island with Greece, prompted Türkiye to intervene militarily as a guarantor power. This action aimed to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence.

This intervention eventually led to the establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in 1983, which remains unrecognised by much of the international community.

In 2004, the Greek Cypriot administration joined the European Union, despite having rejected a United Nations plan designed to resolve the island's longstanding division earlier that same year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
