After vax, goblin-mode and rizz were crowned Oxford Word of the Year in 2021, 2022 and 2023, this year’s competition is fierce as demure, lore, slop and brain rot battle it out for the top spot.

For the last three years, the Oxford University Press (OUP) has been giving word nerds and lovers around the world the chance to vote for their annual Word of the Year.

This year’s shortlist reflects moods and conversations online and offline that shaped 2024 and was put together by OUP’s experts following analysis of its 25-billion-word corpus of language data, according to a press release.

Their website explains that their approach is to let their “lexicographers analyse the English language to summarise words and expressions that have reflected our world during the last 12 months”.

“We analyse data and trends to identify new and emerging words and examine the shifts in how more established words are being used. The team also considered suggestions from our colleagues and the public, and looked back at the world’s most influential moments of the year to inform their shortlist—culminating in a word or expression of cultural significance,” the website shared.

This year, they are also celebrating their 20th anniversary, and will be reflecting on the “words that stood the test of time, as well as the ones that captured a moment”.

So what words are in the shortlist for this year?

1. Lore (n.): A body of (supposed) facts, background information, and anecdotes relating to someone or something, regarded as knowledge required for full understanding or informed discussion of the subject in question.

2. Brain rot (n.): Supposed deterioration of a person's mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging. Also: something characterised as likely to lead to such deterioration.

3. Dynamic pricing (n.): The practice of varying the price for a product or service to reflect changing market conditions; in particular, the charging of a higher price at a time of greater demand.