At just three years old, Anish Sarkar from Kolkata has made history by earning a remarkable FIDE rating of 1555.

A FIDE rating is an international ranking that gauges a player’s skill, with scores typically ranging from 1000–1200 for beginners to over 2500 for elite grandmasters.

Anish’s rating of 1555 at such a young age is an extraordinary feat, as most players don’t reach that level until they are much older.

Born in January 2021, Anish was introduced to chess through YouTube videos. Although his parents initially showed him children’s programs, it was chess content that sparked his interest.

By his third birthday, his fascination had grown, prompting his parents to buy him a chess set, which quickly became his favourite hobby.

‘His dedication is commendable’

Anish’s competitive journey started with the West Bengal U9 Championship, where he played opponents up to six years older. He scored an impressive 5.5 out of 8 points and placed 24th out of 140 participants.

His wins included beating two rated players, showing remarkable composure for a toddler.

A week later, he competed in the West Bengal U13 Championship, fulfilling the requirements for an official FIDE rating of 1555, recorded on November 1. This achievement makes Anish the world’s youngest-rated chess player, though his parents emphasise his enjoyment over the numbers.

While his achievements have drawn praise, Anish’s rise to recognition is also the result of discipline.