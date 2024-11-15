An Israeli air strike flattened a building near one of Beirut's busiest traffic junctions, shaking the Lebanese capital as Israel kept up its intensified bombardment.

One of several air strikes on Friday morning, the attack struck near the Tayouneh junction in the southern suburbs of the city, a more central target than most that Israel has hit.

On Thursday, the US ambassador to Lebanon submitted a draft truce proposal to Lebanon's parliament speaker Nabih Berri, two senior Lebanese political sources told Reuters without providing details.

The draft was Washington's first written proposal to halt fighting between its ally Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah in at least several weeks, the sources said.

"It is a draft to get observations from the Lebanese side," one of the sources told Reuters. When asked about the proposal, a spokesperson for the US Embassy in Beirut said: "Efforts to reach a diplomatic deal are ongoing."

A senior diplomat, speaking anonymously, assessed that more time was needed to get a ceasefire done and was hopeful it could be achieved.

