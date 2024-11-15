Brazil launched the Global Alliance for Hunger and Poverty at the G20 Summit in Rio, a Brazilian government official has said, with an initial 41 participating members pledging to lift 500 million people out of poverty through cash transfers and social protection systems.

The initiative brings together developed nations, NGOs, and financial institutions to donate money and expertise to countries in need. The intention is to remove all nations from the Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) hunger map by 2030.

Leaders of the G20 group of largest economies meet in Rio de Janeiro on Monday and Tuesday for their annual summit hosted by Brazil, whose government has made fighting world hunger a priority along with climate crisis and reforming multilateral governance.

Brazilian Minister of Social Development Wellington Dias said on Thursday that the alliance is likely to reach its 100-country target in the coming months, with more than 50 nations currently preparing plans to join.

"They have to present a plan with efficient, well-known projects that effectively reduce poverty," Dias said.

Cash transfer programmes

The official acknowledged existing mistrust between donors and recipients, citing concerns over concrete results and broken promises.