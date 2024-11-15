The Stilfontein mine in South Africa's North West province has become the epicentre of a crisis that has sparked a nationwide debate on unauthorised mining and its consequences. Over a week since police cut off food and water supplies to illegal miners hiding underground, the situation remains precarious.

Tensions escalated on Thursday when authorities confirmed the recovery of a body, believed to be that of a miner, marking the first known fatality in the ongoing standoff.

The ongoing operation, part of the government’s Operation “Vala Umlodi" (Close the Hole) crackdown on illegal mining, has left hundreds of miners—known locally as “zama zamas” (Zulu for “take a chance”)—trapped underground, with no clear resolution in sight.

“We are very concerned,” Busi Thabane, general manager of the Benchmarks Foundation, told TRT World from Johannesburg. “These miners have been trapped for over a week without food or water. This is not just a legal issue; it is a humanitarian crisis.”

The Benchmarks Foundation is a non-profit organisation that monitors corporations' social, economic, and environmental practices in South Africa.

Tensions between authorities and civil society have deepened, with officials defending their hardline tactics as necessary to curb a growing menace and maintaining a firm stance that the miners are criminals.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni underscored this position on Wednesday, stating, “We are going to smoke them out. They will come out. We are not sending help to criminals. Criminals are not to be helped – they are to be persecuted."

Civil society groups, led by organisations like the Benchmarks Foundation, have decried the government’s approach, raising alarm over the humanitarian implications.

Thabane criticised the government for neglecting its constitutional duty to protect the right to life.

“The government’s tactic of starving the miners into surrender is inhumane. Even if their activities are illegal, they are still entitled to justice and dignity. Arrest them if necessary, but do not kill them in the process,” she demanded.

Dozens of volunteers reportedly entered the abandoned gold mine on Thursday to assist the trapped miners. Reports suggest the miners have been surviving on vinegar and toothpaste, raising concerns about their deteriorating health.

Police initially suggested up to 4,000 miners might be underground based on reports from recent rescues. However, on Thursday, spokesperson Athlenda Mathe revised the estimate to 350–400 miners, calling the earlier figure exaggerated.

Economic despair or growing criminal menace?

Thabane, meanwhile, highlighted the complex socio-economic drivers behind illegal mining. South Africa’s 35 percent unemployment rate, coupled with a legacy of migrant labour in the mining industry, has created a desperate pool of workers vulnerable to exploitation by criminal syndicates.

“Illegal mining is not just a criminal issue. It’s a symptom of failed economic policies, high unemployment, and the improper closure of abandoned mines,” she explained.

According to the Benchmarks Foundation, South Africa has around 6,000 abandoned mines, many of which have not been properly sealed. These open shafts provide easy access for illegal miners, while the lack of post-mining economic planning leaves surrounding communities in economic despair.

“The government needs to enforce regulations for mine closures and consider legalising small-scale mining to bring these operations into the formal economy,” Thabane urged.