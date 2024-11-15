In a desperate bid to stay in power and avoid his own political reckoning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set himself on a path of no return - and made the prospect of peace in the Middle East bleaker than ever.

To many, the official is little more than a pariah, due to pending arrest warrants against him from the International Criminal Court and a global backlash over his killing spree in Gaza, where he has actively overseen crimes against humanity.

Netanyahu has also shown a proclivity for recklessness in his domestic policy making and brazen acceptance of responsibility for committing war crimes. This makes him a loner, a demagogue and a one-man show in both Israeli politics and international affairs.

So what has Netanyahu's government done when it comes to domestic and regional issues?

Genocidal intent

Even in war time, leaders are tasked with the responsibility of behaving rationally and morally. Evidence suggests Netanyahu has never had this obligation.

Because he has been adamant about continuing the massacres in Gaza and in neighbouring Lebanon, the entire Middle East has been fractured over the past several months.

Poverty levels have increased, large scale displacement of Palestinians, Lebanese and Syrians has materialised, and ceasefire prospects have dimmed despite the 2024 Arab-Islamic Summit unequivocally condemning Israel’s aggression.

The security quagmire in the Middle East and the wider region has also worsened because Netanyahu's disregard for human life - and Western countries' refusal to stop him - has emboldened terrorism groups who now feel like they can target civilians in other countries with impunity.

Netanyahu's genocidal intent is similar to Adolf Hitler of Nazi Germany. Israel's relentless bombardment of Gaza under the PM's watch, the recent attacks on Syria and Lebanon which results in the killing of innocent civilians and his aversion to any ceasefire deal in Gaza is enough evidence of his drive for Palestinian and Arab elimination.

Netanyahu's recklessness is also evident in his apparent, extreme apathy for the loss of human life, which is strange for someone who claims to safeguard "Western civilisation against barbarism."

Take his reaction to the September pager attacks in Lebanon as an example. Despite consensus amongst human rights experts and the United Nations that the explosion of thousands of hand-held electronic devices in Lebanon were"terrifying violations of international law," Netanyahu's office brazenly confirmed that he personally approved of the attacks.

In fact, as per Israeli media reports, Netanyahu went ahead with the attacks despite facing opposition from senior defence officials. Such nonchalance and apathy over civilian deaths in Lebanon and muzzling of criticism suggest sadistic and inhumane tendencies.

The PM's disregard for collective opinion within Israel and his adamancy that killing innocent citizens is a moral imperative, also make Netanyahu a fascist who does not believe in consensus building or entertaining different schools of thought on policy making.

Such views and policy not only make him an outlier in international relations, but demonstrate his disregard for his own people's well-being.

Israel's domestic quagmire

Under Netanyahu, the Israeli economy faces increased uncertainty. Economists such as the former governor of Israel's Central Bank, Karnit Flug, attribute this to the ongoing wars in Gaza and Lebanon, and warn that long-term domestic damage is imminent.