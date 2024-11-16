Saturday, November 16, 2024

1701 GMT — Israeli air strikes on the village of Khreibeh in the Baalbek District of eastern Lebanon killed six people, including three children, and wounded 11 others, the Lebanese health ministry has said.

Among the wounded were five children, two of whom were in critical condition, the ministry said.

1845 GMT — Yemen's Houthis say they attacked 'vital target' in Israel's Eilat

Yemen's Houthis attacked "a vital target" in Israel's Red Sea port city of Eilat with several drones, military spokesperson Yahya Saree has said.

"These operations will not stop until the aggression stops, the siege on Gaza is lifted, and the aggression on Lebanon stops," Saree added in a televised speech.

1822 GMT — Hezbollah says hit an Israeli tank several kilometres inside Lebanon

Hezbollah said it hit an Israeli tank in south Lebanon near a village around five kilometres from the border with Israel.

Hezbollah fighters targeted "a Merkava tank on the eastern outskirts of the village of Shamaa with a guided missile, causing it to catch fire", the group said in a statement.

Lebanon's official National News Agency had reported that Israeli troops "renewed their incursion towards the outskirts" of Shamaa.

1509 GMT — Israeli strike kills 10 at school housing displaced families in Gaza City, medics say

An Israeli strike killed 10 Palestinians and wounded at least 20 others at Abu Assi school, currently being used to house displaced families in western Gaza City's Shati refugee camp, medics told Reuters.

1421 GMT —US support for Israel fuelling Gaza genocide — Palestine

The escalating violence by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank and the ongoing war in Gaza are directly linked to United States support for Israel, the Palestinian presidency said.

In a statement, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for the Palestinian Presidency, called for “urgent international intervention to prevent further devastation caused by Israeli actions.”

Nabil Abu Rudeineh stressed that “continuous policies of condemnation and denunciation have proven ineffective in addressing the violence.”

“This Israeli escalation of terrorism and defiance of international law is a direct result of the unwavering support from the United States,” he said.

He further stressed that both “Israeli terrorism and American backing will not bring security or stability to the region.”

1236 GMT — Israeli troops reach deepest point in Lebanon since October invasion, Lebanese media say

Israeli ground forces reached their deepest point in Lebanon since they invaded six weeks ago, before pulling back after fierce battles with Hezbollah members, Lebanese state media reported.

Israeli troops captured a strategic hill in the southern Lebanese village of Chamaa, about 5 kilometres from the Israeli border, the state-run National News Agency reported. It said Israeli troops were later pushed back from the hill.

It added that Israeli troops detonated the Shrine of Shimon the Prophet in Chamaa as well as several homes before they withdrew, but the claim could not be immediately verified.

1140 GMT — Israeli strikes kill at least two medics in south Lebanon: Health Ministry

Israeli strikes on villagesin south Lebanon killed at least two medics early, the Lebanese health ministry said, as Beirut's southern suburbs were bombarded for a fifth consecutive day.

Air strikes killed a medic in the town of Borj Rahal in the Tyre District, south of Lebanon, and strikes on an emergency response team in the southern town of Kfartebnit killed one medic and injured four others while two medics were missing.

1036 GMT — Israel conducts fresh strikes on south Beirut: report

A new air strike targeted the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut around midday, according to AFPTV footage, after the area was hit earlier in the day.

AFPTV images showed a column of smoke rising over the suburbs, while Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported a raid by "enemy aircraft" in the neighbourhood of Chiyah.

Before the strike, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee had urged residents of three neighbourhoods to leave the area.

1026 GMT — Death toll in Israel's Gaza war nears 43,800

The health ministry in Gaza has said that at least 43,799 people have been killed in more than 13 months of Israel's war on the Palestinian enclave.

The toll includes 35 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 103,601 people have been wounded in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

0725 GMT — Israel claims intercepting rocket from east, 2 drones from Lebanon