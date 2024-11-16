Tulsi Gabbard is no stranger to polarisation. Her career has unfolded as a study in contrasts — a woman celebrated for breaking barriers yet criticised for aligning with figures and movements that seem antithetical to her rhetoric of justice and pluralism.

Now, as Donald Trump's pick for Director of National Intelligence, Gabbard, 43, faces the most consequential test of her political career.

As soon as news of her nomination filtered out, knives were out.

Virginia's democratic congresswoman and member of the House Intelligence Committee Abigail Spanberger posted on X that she was "appalled at the nomination of Tulsi Gabbard."

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton was even more scathing.

"With his (Trump's) announcement of Tulsi Gabbard to be the director of national intelligence, he's sending a signal that we've lost our mind when it comes to collecting intelligence," he told NewsNation.

At the Senate confirmation, Gabbard is set to face hostile questioning, but confrontation comes naturally to the Hawaii native.

From her early days as the first Hindu elected to the US Congress to her meteoric rise as a maverick in Washington's corridors of power, Gabbard has always reveled in showdown.

For a time, her story captivated the mainstream American media. A fresh face from Leloaloa, American Samoa, was challenging the status quo with her anti-war rhetoric. This was unusual.

Gabbard served as Hawaii's representative in the US Congress from 2013 to 2021. She made headlines in 2016 by stepping down from the Democratic National Committee to support Bernie Sanders in his presidential bid. It was a bold move that painted her as a principled outsider.

Yet, that narrative quickly unravelled as her actions began to raise unsettling questions.

Links with Hindu far-right

One of the most troubling threads in Gabbard's career is her long-standing ties with India's Hindu nationalist ecosystem, led by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The RSS, often described as the ideological motherboard of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been accused of pushing for a vision of India that effectively marginalises the country's minorities, particularly Muslims and Christians.

Gabbard's connections to the RSS and its affiliates have grown steadily over the years. Early in her political career, several organisations tied to the Sangh Parivar (motley Hindu extreme-right parties) became key donors to her campaigns.

These groups were instrumental in elevating her profile among Indian-Americans, providing both financial support and a platform for her to champion US-India relations.