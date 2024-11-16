WORLD
Indian hospital fire kills newborn babies, raises safety concerns
Deadly fire at a neonatal ICU in India has exposed serious flaws in the country's healthcare system as the loss of 10 lives has ignited a national debate on fire safety and hospital standards.
November 16, 2024

A fire tore through a neonatal intensive care unit in a hospital in northern India, killing 10 newborn babies and injuring 16 others, authorities said.

The fire occurred late Friday at a hospital in Jhansi city in India's Uttar Pradesh state.

Officials said the blaze spread quickly through the ward, where 55 infants were being treated.

According to Bimal Kumar Dubey, a local official, forty-five babies were rescued and are receiving medical care.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the blaze. Brajesh Pathak, the state's deputy chief minister, visited the hospital and met with families on Saturday.

He pledged government support for the victims’ families and promised a thorough investigation. “We will identify those responsible for this tragedy and take strict action.

The government stands with families during this difficult time,” he said. When the firefighters arrived, the ward was engulfed in flames and plumes of smoke.

Rescuers had to break through windows to reach the newborn babies.

Eyewitnesses said the rescue operation began about 30 minutes after the fire erupted, delaying evacuation efforts.

Safety regulations

The accident has raised questions over the hospital’s safety measures.

While fire alarms had been installed in the intensive care unit, parents and witnesses said they did not activate during the blaze.

Hospital staff acted only after they saw signs of smoke and fire.

“If the safety alarm had worked, we could have acted sooner and saved more lives,” said Naresh Kumar, a parent who lost his baby.

Akhtar Hussain, whose son was rescued and is receiving treatment in an adjacent ward, agreed that the tragedy could have been prevented if the hospital had better safety protocols.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.

Poor maintenance and lack of proper firefighting equipment in the country also leads to deaths.

SOURCE:AP
