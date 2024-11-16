WORLD
Pro-Israeli protesters harass British MP in London
Security measures were stepped up to prevent skirmishes outside the venue of an anti-racism conference in London.
Corbyn addressed the attendees in a panel titled: “After Trump Wins: Resisting the Rise of the International Far-right - Opposing racism Islamophobia & antisemitism.”  / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 16, 2024

British MP Jeremy Corbyn was harassed by a group of pro-Israeli protesters outside a conference venue where an anti-racism conference was taking place.

The incident took place on Saturday when Corbyn, a prominent former Labour Party leader, was about to enter the building in London, as he was among the speakers at the event.

Some members of the group approached him, shouting and accusing him of anti-Semitism ahead of his speech to a panel on "racism and antisemitism".

Security was stepped in to prevent a skirmish.

Later, barricades were erected between the venue and the pro-Israeli protesters, who were holding a banner saying: “Stop the lies. There is no genocide in Gaza.”

In an ongoing, 13-month offensive on Gaza, Israeli forces have killed over nearly 44,000 people and injured over 103,000 others, most of them women and children, while leaving the enclave all but uninhabitable and cutting off most food, water, medicine, and humanitarian aid.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

Corbyn addressed the attendees in a panel titled: After Trump Wins: Resisting the Rise of the International Far-right - Opposing racism Islamophobia & antisemitism.

A day earlier Corbyn said on X that "there is a very simple reason why the UK government refuses to acknowledge the genocide in Gaza".

"If they did, they would be admitting their own complicity in one of the greatest crimes of our time," he added.

He ended his post saying the UK should "end all arms sales to Israel, now".

