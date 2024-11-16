A weekend knife attack at a vocational school in Jiangsu, eastern China left eight people dead and 17 injured, according to police reports.

The attack took place at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in the city of Yixing on Saturday evening, police said.

The suspect in the attack, a 21-year-old identified only as Xu, was motivated by anger due to his failure to pass exams and earn a diploma from the institute, as well as dissatisfaction with internship compensation, according to local police, who have detained Xu.