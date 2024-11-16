WORLD
Knife attack at Chinese school leaves several dead
According to local police the 21-year-old suspect was reportedly motivated by his failure to graduate from arts and technology school.
The attack took place at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in the city of Yixing, police said. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
November 16, 2024

A weekend knife attack at a vocational school in Jiangsu, eastern China left eight people dead and 17 injured, according to police reports.

The attack took place at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in the city of Yixing on Saturday evening, police said.

The suspect in the attack, a 21-year-old identified only as Xu, was motivated by anger due to his failure to pass exams and earn a diploma from the institute, as well as dissatisfaction with internship compensation, according to local police, who have detained Xu.

China has seen several knife attacks this year, including in September when a 44-year-old man allegedly stabbed a 10-year-old Japanese student in Shenzhen, southern China, and in June in northeastern China when four United States college instructors and a local tourist were injured.​​​​​​​

