The Turkish Red Crescent has distributed over three million hot meals to Palestinians, who have been under Israeli attacks for over one year.

“We have already distributed three million meals in total… It's an incredibly difficult operation. We're talking about a place without electricity, gas, or stoves,” the NGO’s President Fatma Meric Yilmaz said.

Thanks to the soup kitchen set up by the Turkish Red Crescent, she said the NGO was distributing around 2,000 hot meals daily.

"However, under external pressure, we decided to increase the number of hot meals. Now we are providing 15,000 meals every day,” Yilmaz added.

Noting that they need wood fires to be lit, she said fires are kept burning for hours beneath large pots to cook.

She pledged to continue their humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza without interruption.

Trying to find alternative routes