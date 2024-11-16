WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran calls envoy's meeting with Elon Musk 'American media's fabrication'
The New York Times reported that Musk, who is an adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump, met with Iran's ambassador to the UN.
Iran calls envoy's meeting with Elon Musk 'American media's fabrication'
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says there was no permission from the leadership for such a meeting. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 16, 2024

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Saturday strongly denied a reported meeting between Tehran's United Nations envoy and US billionaire Elon Musk, in an interview with state TV.

"This (reported meeting) was a fabricated story by American media, and the motives behind this can also be speculated," Araqchi said, reiterating an earlier denial by Iran's Foreign Ministry.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that Musk, who is an adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump, met with Iran's ambassador to the United Nations on Monday.

"In my opinion, the American media's fabrication about a meeting between Elon Musk and Iran's representative is a form of testing the waters to see if the ground for such move exists," Araqchi said.

"We are still waiting for the new US administration to clarify its policies, and based on that, we will adjust our own policies. Right now, it is neither the time for such meetings nor is it appropriate."

"There was no permission from the leadership for such a meeting," Araqchi said, referring to Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, who has the final say in all matters of state.

RelatedElon Musk reportedly meets Iran's UN envoy to defuse tensions
RECOMMENDED

'Confrontation or cooperation'

Araqchi also warned that Iran was "prepared for confrontation or cooperation" in its dispute with the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA and Western countries within the body over its nuclear programme.

Relations between Tehran and the IAEA have soured over several long-standing issues, including Iran barring the agency's uranium-enrichment experts from the country and its failure to explain uranium traces found at undeclared sites.

"Our nuclear path in the coming year will be sensitive and complex, and we are prepared for confrontation or cooperation," Araqchi said.

He said that the 2015 nuclear deal, from which Trump exited in 2018 in his first term, no longer holds the same value for Iran.

"If negotiations begin, the nuclear pact may serve as a reference, but it no longer has its previous significance. We must reach a feasible agreement," Araqchi said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide