TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance is valuing itself at about $300 billion after a recent buyback offer, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, even as the tech giant's popular TikTok app faces the prospect of a looming ban in the US.

The TikTok parent in recent days told investors it was looking to buy back shares at about $180 a share, the newspaper said.

ByteDance investors have viewed President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House as an overall positive for TikTok’s hopes in the US, as per the report.

At Bloomberg BusinessWeek interview in June, Trump said, "I'm for TikTok because you need competition. If you don’t have TikTok, you have Facebook and Instagram."

A security threat?