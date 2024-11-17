WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bangladesh extends army's judicial powers for another 60 days
The transitional government in Dhaka says the decision to extend the army's judicial powers aims to improve law and order.
Bangladesh extends army's judicial powers for another 60 days
Army personnel stand guard in front of Shahbagh Police Station in Dhaka. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 17, 2024

The transitional government in Bangladesh has extended the army's judicial powers for another 60 days to continue its crackdown on crime, the Ministry of Public Administration announced Saturday.

The order, issued on Friday, grants judicial authority to army commissioned officers, as well as personnel from the air force and navy, enabling them to carry out crime-control measures.

Officers from the Bangladesh Coast Guard and Border Guard, who patrol water and land borders, are also included under this directive.

Since the government first authorised these powers on September 17, the army has arrested 2,500 suspects for possession of illegal weapons and drugs and has recovered more than 6,000 weapons.

RECOMMENDED

The Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus-led transitional government took office on August 8, following a student- and civilian-led uprising that ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5.

Speaking in Dhaka on Saturday to mark 100 days of his administration, Yunus revealed that nearly 1,500 people were killed and around 20,000 injured during protests against the previous regime over the summer.

RelatedWho is Muhammad Yunus, the key figure in Bangladesh's interim government?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide