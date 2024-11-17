The transitional government in Bangladesh has extended the army's judicial powers for another 60 days to continue its crackdown on crime, the Ministry of Public Administration announced Saturday.

The order, issued on Friday, grants judicial authority to army commissioned officers, as well as personnel from the air force and navy, enabling them to carry out crime-control measures.

Officers from the Bangladesh Coast Guard and Border Guard, who patrol water and land borders, are also included under this directive.

Since the government first authorised these powers on September 17, the army has arrested 2,500 suspects for possession of illegal weapons and drugs and has recovered more than 6,000 weapons.