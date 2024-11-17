Serdar Tunagur, the ringleader of the terrorist organisation PKK in Portugal, has been apprehended by Turkish forces.

Tunagur was arrested in Istanbul during a joint operation by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Istanbul Provincial Security Directorate. He was later sent to prison on judicial authorities' orders.

According to security sources, Tunagur previously engaged in subversive activities in support of the PKK and actively took part in many actions on behalf of the terrorist organisation in Portugal.

In a related development, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said on Sunday afternoon that the country's armed forces have "neutralised" eight PKK/YPG terrorists in operation zones in Syria and Iraq.