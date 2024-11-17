TÜRKİYE
Türkiye captures PKK terrorist organisation's Portugal ringleader
Serdar Tunagur is arrested in Istanbul during a joint operation by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Istanbul Provincial Security Directorate.
Tunagur was arrested in Istanbul during the joint operation and later sent to prison on judicial authorities' orders. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
November 17, 2024

Serdar Tunagur, the ringleader of the terrorist organisation PKK in Portugal, has been apprehended by Turkish forces.

Tunagur was arrested in Istanbul during a joint operation by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Istanbul Provincial Security Directorate. He was later sent to prison on judicial authorities' orders.

According to security sources, Tunagur previously engaged in subversive activities in support of the PKK and actively took part in many actions on behalf of the terrorist organisation in Portugal.

In a related development, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said on Sunday afternoon that the country's armed forces have "neutralised" eight PKK/YPG terrorists in operation zones in Syria and Iraq.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
