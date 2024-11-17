Police have arrested at least 23 people in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur for ransacking and setting fire to the homes of lawmakers and ministers, while hundreds demonstrated against recent violent killings in defiance of a curfew.

The violence, marking the second straight day of unrest in the area on Sunday, has led to a tense standoff in Imphal, the state capital.

"The situation is relatively calm today but unpredictable,” a senior state police official said, adding the situation was being closely monitored.

Since May 2023, ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities have resulted in at least 250 deaths and displaced 60,000 people in the region.

As a result, Manipur has become divided into two ethnic enclaves: the Meitei-controlled valley, and the Kuki-dominated hills, separated by a stretch of no-man's land monitored by federal forces.

Indefinite curfew

Tensions flared last week when a 31-year-old woman from the Kuki tribal community was burned alive. Kuki groups have blamed Meitei militants for the act.

Citing a failure by state Chief Minister N Biren Singh to resolve the crisis, the National People's Party, an ally of the ruling BJP with seven lawmakers in the 60-member state assembly, announced on Sunday its withdrawal of support from the state government.

The 23 arrests followed Saturday's violence, which involved what a police statement said was the "ransacking and arson" of the houses of several state lawmakers and ministers.