TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye denies airspace request by Israeli President Herzog
Ankara says Israel requested Herzog’s plane to traverse Turkish airspace en route to COP29 Climate Change Conference in Azerbaijan.
Türkiye denies airspace request by Israeli President Herzog
On Saturday, Herzog cancelled his participation in the conference, citing “security concerns,” according to a statement from his office. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
November 17, 2024

Türkiye has denied Israeli President Isaac Herzog's request to use its airspace for his flight to attend the COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan's capital.

Officials confirmed that Israeli authorities submitted the request for Herzog’s plane to traverse Turkish airspace en route to the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference. However, Turkish authorities declined his request.

On Saturday, Herzog cancelled his participation in the conference, citing “security concerns,” according to a statement from his office.

Relations between Türkiye and Israel have been deteriorating since the start of Israel's devastating offensive against Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in October 2023.

The ongoing onslaught has so far killed nearly 43,800 people and rendered the enclave almost uninhabitable.

RECOMMENDED

Around 90 percent of the territory’s population has fled their homes, with many displaced multiple times.

The Israeli offensive has also damaged or destroyed aroundtwo-thirds of homes and other buildings in Gaza, according to UN assessments.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.

RelatedIsraeli blockade in southern Gaza leaves 1.2M Palestinians without water
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'