TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
G20 leaders' summit: Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Brazil
G20 summit brings together leaders from 19 major economies, EU and African Union.
G20 leaders' summit: Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Brazil
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan are welcomed by Ambassador Halil Ibrahim Akca and Brazilian officials upon arriving for the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 17, 2024. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 17, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday afternoon to take part in a G20 leaders' summit.

Erdogan was welcomed at Galeao Air Base by Türkiye's Ambassador to Brazil Halil Ibrahim Akca and Brazilian Foreign Ministry officials.

Accompanying the president were first lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and other senior Turkish officials.

RECOMMENDED

During the summit, Erdogan is expected to hold bilateral meetings with G20 leaders and other officials.

The summit, themed 'Construction of a Just World and a Sustainable Planet,' will take place on Monday and Tuesday, bringing together leaders from 19 major economies, the EU, and the African Union to address global challenges in three key sessions.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide