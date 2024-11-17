Russia pounded Ukraine on Sunday with a massive attack that killed 11 people across several regions and damaged the country's already fragile energy grid, as the world prepared to mark 1,000 days since Moscow's full-scale military action.

Nationwide emergency power restrictions would be implemented Monday ahead of a much-feared winter, the state grid operator announced.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Moscow launched 120 missiles and almost 100 drones, targeting Kiev as well as southern, central and far-western corners of the country.

The attack, which officials said was one of Russia's largest, came as Moscow's assault neared its 1,000th day, which will be marked at the United Nations on Monday.

Deaths were reported from the Mykolaiv, Lviv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk and Odessa regions.

Rescuers scrambled to respond, with firefighters in the Odessa region hosing down heavily damaged buildings.

Tough winter