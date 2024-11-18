Monday, November 18, 2024

1921 GMT –– A barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon has struck multiple locations in Israel, causing injuries and damage, according to media reports.

According to reports from Yedioth Ahronoth, several Israelis were injured by interceptor missile shrapnel in Bnei Brak, located east of Tel Aviv. The same source also reported a rocket hitting an Israeli bus in the city.

In northern Israel, an Israeli woman was killed, and 10 others were injured when a rocket from Lebanon hit a building in the city of Shefa-Amr, as confirmed by the Ambulance Service.

In central Israel, a rocket landed near a shopping centre in Ramat Gan, in the Tel Aviv area, sparking a fire, according to Israel Hayom.

The Israeli army claimed the interception of a rocket fired from Lebanon toward the Greater Tel Aviv area.

Additionally, Yedioth Ahronoth reported that takeoffs and landings at Ben Gurion Airport were halted due to the ongoing rocket fire.

1902 GMT –– US Senate to consider measures blocking some weapons sales to Israel

The US Senate could vote as soon as Wednesday on legislation that would block arms sales to Israel, backed by lawmakers who say Israel is obstructing aid shipments desperately needed by Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

The "resolutions of disapproval" were filed by Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats.

Strong bipartisan support for Israel means the resolutions are not expected to pass, but backers hope they will encourage Israel's government and President Joe Biden's administration to do more.

1838 GMT –– Lebanon submits written response to US truce proposal, Lebanese official and local media say

Lebanon has submitted a written response to a United States truce proposal, a Lebanese official source and Lebanese broadcaster Al-Jadeed have said.

There was no immediate response from the US Embassy in Beirut.

1759 GMT –– Even with Lebanon truce deal, Israel will operate against Hezbollah: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel will continue to operate militarily against Hezbollah even if a ceasefire deal is reached in Lebanon.

"The most important thing is not (the deal that) will be laid on paper... We will be forced to ensure our security in the north (of Israel) and to systematically carry out operations against Hezbollah's attacks... even after a ceasefire", to keep the group from rebuilding its forces, Netanyahu told the Israeli parliament.

1749 GMT –– Young Palestinian killed by Israeli army fire in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian youth was shot dead by Israeli army forces in the occupied West Bank, the Health Ministry has said.

A ministry statement said an 18-year-old man sustained critical injuries after being shot in the chest during a military raid in Nablus and later succumbed to his wounds.

1743 GMT –– Members of UN Security Council call for surge in assistance to Gaza

Members of the United Nations Security Council have called for a surge in assistance to reach people in need in Gaza, warning that the situation in the Palestinian enclave was getting worse.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said there needs to be a "huge, huge rise in aid" to Gaza, where most of the population of 2.3 million people has been displaced and the enclave's health officials say more than 43,922 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's offensive.

"The situation is devastating, and frankly, beyond comprehension, and it's getting worse, not better. Winter's here. Famine is imminent, and 400 days into this war, it is totally unacceptable that it's harder than ever to get aid into Gaza," Lammy said.

1735 GMT –– Lebanon says at least five killed in Israeli strike on central Beirut

Lebanon's health ministry has said an Israeli air strike on a densely-populated central district of Beirut killed at least five people.

The air strikes landed in the heart of Lebanon's capital, slamming into an area near the Parliament, several embassies and the UN headquarters, according to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency.

1733 GMT –– Death toll in Lebanon from Israeli attacks rises to 3,516

At least 35 more people have been killed in Israeli attacks across Lebanon on Sunday, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 3,516, the Lebanese Health Ministry has said.

In a statement, the ministry added that 143 others were also wounded over the past day, bringing the total number of people who are wounded to 14,929 since October 2023.

1730 GMT –– Woman killed in rocket attack on northern Israeli town: firefighters

Israeli firefighters have said a rocket strike on a building in the northern Israeli town of Shfaram killed a woman, while first responders reported 10 mildly injured people.

"Five firefighting teams were deployed to the scene and rescued a woman who was found deceased from a building that suffered a direct hit", local fire and rescue authority spokesman Uri Cohen said in a statement.

1730 GMT –– EU will not suspend dialogue with Israel, Poland's Sikorski says

European Union foreign ministers did not agree to suspend political dialogue with Israel, Poland has said, following a proposal to do so from the bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

Borrell had written to EU foreign ministers ahead of Monday's meeting in Brussels, citing "serious concerns about possible breaches of international humanitarian law in Gaza".

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told reporters in Brussels that he and counterparts from other EU states had not agreed to this proposal.

1651 GMT –– Two medics killed in Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon

Two more medics have been killed in an Israeli air strike in the town of Qana in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry has said.

A ministry statement accused the Israeli army of violating international laws and humanitarian norms by attacking a centre of the Islamic Health Association in Qana.

The Lebanese state news agency also reported Israeli air strikes in the town of Maarakeh in the Tyre district, without providing details about injuries or damage.

1618 GMT –– Israeli finance minister calls for full occupation of northern Gaza

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for the complete occupation of northern Gaza.

“To bring the hostages home, we must occupy northern Gaza entirely and tell Hamas that if they don’t return them, we will stay there forever, costing Gaza a third of its territory,” Smotrich told a meeting of his Religious Zionism Party.

1454 GMT –– Austria condemns attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Austria has said that every attack on United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon is an attack on peace that must be condemned.

Addressing a military ceremony in the Gotzendorf barracks, Austrian Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner said: “Despite the tense situation in Lebanon, the Austrian Armed Forces are making their contribution to peacekeeping."

1431 GMT –– Reporters Without Borders slams Israel for labelling Gaza journalists as 'terrorists'

Thibaut Bruttin, director general of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), has expressed deep concern over Israel's attempts to portray journalists in Gaza as "terrorists."

"We're seeing Israeli defence forces trying to portray Palestinian journalists as terrorists. So we're very worried about that trend too," Bruttin said.

During a visit to Geneva, Bruttin condemned the killing of journalists in Gaza, which has been under intense Israeli attacks since Oct. 7, 2023.

1328 GMT –– Five more Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza, army says

Five more Israeli soldiers were injured in clashes in Gaza in the last 24 hours, the army has said.

According to military figures released by the army, some 798 soldiers have been killed and 5,370 others injured since the start of the war on Oct. 7, 2023.

1312 GMT –– No alternative to UNRWA in Gaza besides Israel, agency chief says

The only alternative to the United Nations Palestinian agency's work in Gaza is to allow Israel to run services there, its chief told reporters, repeating calls for countries to resist an Israeli ban on the organisation.

Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General, is in Geneva for a strategy meeting with donors after it was banned by Israel from operating there last month in what he said is one of the darkest moments in the agency's history.

"I have drawn the attention of the member states that now the clock is ticking .. . We have to stop or prevent the implementation of this bill," he told reporters, saying there is no alternative to the agency's services in Gaza besides allowing Israel to take them over.

1311 GMT –– Germany warns Israel against questioning Palestinian right to exist in Gaza

Germany has warned Israel against questioning the right of Palestinians to exist in Gaza.

“We have said clearly that there must be no (Israeli) settlement of Gaza and no expulsion from Gaza, and that still applies,” Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told journalists on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers’ meeting in Brussels.

“And if, with regard to Gaza, the Palestinians' right to exist or international law is called into question, then this of course also has a consequence with regard to the European positioning,” she pointed out.

1308 GMT –– Fresh Israeli strike kills 17 more Palestinians in northern Gaza

At least 17 people have been killed in a new Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahia, according to a medical source.

Israeli warplanes hit and flattened a residential building near Kamal Adwan Hospital in the area, the source said.

Eyewitnesses said dozens of people and displaced civilians were inside the building at the time of the attack.

Efforts are still underway to search for survivors under the rubble.

1230 GMT –– Israel kills at least 43,922 in Gaza as its brutality continues

At least 76 more Palestinians have been killed in relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 43,922, the Health Ministry in the enclave has said.

A ministry statement added that some 103,898 others have been wounded in the ongoing assault.

“The Israeli occupation has committed four massacres of families in the last 24 hours, resulting in 76 deaths and 158 injuries,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescue teams are unable to reach them,” it added.

1125 GMT –– EU top diplomat has 'no more words' on Mideast suffering

The European Union's outgoing top diplomat Josep Borrell has said that he had "no more words" to describe the situation in the Middle East, before chairing his last planned meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers.

"I exhausted the words to explain what's happening in the Middle East," Borrell told reporters, barely concealing his frustration at the EU's failure to weigh on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during his five-year mandate.

"There is no more words," he said. "It's about 44,000 people killed in Gaza, the whole area is being destroyed, and 70 percent of the people being killed are women or children."

"The most frequent ages of casualties are children below nine years old," said the 77-year-old foreign policy chief.

1044 GMT –– Israelis protest outside Netanyahu’s home to demand swap deal with Palestinians

Families of Israeli hostages have demonstrated outside the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in West Jerusalem to demand a prisoner swap deal with Palestinian groups in Gaza.

“End war. Hostage deal immediately,” and “Hostages won’t survive another winter" were among the banners waved by protesters.

In a statement, organisers of the protest warned that the hostages “won't survive the freezing cold in the tunnels of Gaza."

1014 GMT –– Israeli army demolishes two Palestinian buildings near occupied East Jerusalem

Israeli army forces demolished two Palestinian facilities northwest of occupied East Jerusalem, a local official said.