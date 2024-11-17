Clashes erupted between Israeli police and ultra-Orthodox Jews on Sunday, as the Israeli military sent out the first 1,000 new draft orders to male members of the Haredi community.

Hundreds of Haredi Jews blocked Route 4 near Bnei Brak, a major ultra-Orthodox town east of Tel Aviv, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth daily.

The protesters blocked the highway in all directions, demanding the cancellation of the draft orders, which they view as an "assault on their traditions and way of life", the newspaper reported.

The draft orders are part of 7,000 expected to be issued to the Haredim in the coming days, approved by Defence Minister Yoav Gallant before his dismissal earlier this month.

Earlier in the day, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called for denying funding and passports to any ultra-Orthodox Jews refusing military service.

Explicit orders