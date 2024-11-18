Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake reappointed Harini Amarasuriya as the prime minister of the Indian Ocean island nation on Monday.

Dissanayake did not name a new finance minister during Monday's swearing-in, signaling that he will keep the key finance p ortfolio himself as he had done in September after winning the presidential election.

A political outsider in a country dominated by family parties for decades, Dissanayake comfortably won the island's presidential election in September and named Amarasuriya as prime minister while picking Herath to helm foreign affairs.

But his National People's Power (NPP) coalition had just three seats in parliament, prompting him to dissolve it and seek a fresh mandate in Thursday's snap election.