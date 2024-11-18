The 19th G20 Leaders' Summit is set to take place in Rio de Janeiro on November 18 and 19, 2024, bringing together leaders from the 19 member countries, the European Union (EU), and, for the first time as a permanent member, the African Union (AU).

This expanded membership underscores the forum’s growing recognition of Africa’s importance in global governance.

Yet, despite the AU’s inclusion, the intergovernmental forum is still referred to as the G20 rather than the G21, raising critical questions about whether this reflects lingering biases against Africa’s role in global decision-making.

Historically, the G20’s name has mirrored its membership: 19 major economies plus the EU that collaborate on international financial stability, economic growth, and pressing global challenges. The AU’s admission logically makes the tally 19 countries, the EU, and the AU—a total of 21 members. So why hasn’t the G20 been rebranded to reflect this?

The G7 precedent: A matter of symbolism

To understand the implications, it is worth examining the precedent set by the Group of Seven (G7) political and economic forum of seven advanced economies—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States—focused on addressing global issues such as trade, security, climate change, and economic stability.

When Russia joined the group in 1997, it was renamed the G8. Following Russia’s suspension in 2014 due to the annexation of Crimea, the forum reverted to the G7.

These changes were not merely technical adjustments—they were symbolic gestures that acknowledged the significance of inclusion (and exclusion) in shaping global power dynamics.

If the G7 could adapt its branding to reflect its evolving membership, why hasn’t the G20 done the same? Renaming the forum, G21 would signal genuine acknowledgement of the AU’s equal standing and reinforce the commitment to inclusivity and representation.

Why AU’s G20 membership matters

Africa’s absence from the G20 had long been a glaring omission in global governance.

While South Africa was a member, the continent as a whole lacked representation in a forum that wields immense influence over international economic policies. This exclusion left Africa as a passive recipient of decisions that often failed to address its unique challenges.

Related What is the G20?

The AU’s inclusion, announced during the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9, 2023—a date that coincidedwith the anniversary of the AU’s founding—aimed to rectify this imbalance. Its membership in the G20 is significant for several reasons.

First, it elevates Africa’s voice on the global stage, with the AU representing 55 member states, 1.4 billion people, and a collective GDP of $3 trillion.