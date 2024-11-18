Adnan al Bursh, a renowned orthopaedic surgeon from Gaza, was tortured multiple times in an Israeli prison, an abuse that eventually led to his death, a Sky News investigation has revealed.

Bursh was detained on December 19, 2023, and taken to the notorious Sde Teiman detention facility. Four months later, he was transferred to Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank.

According to testimony collected by the Israeli human rights organisation HaMoked, Bursh arrived in Ofer Prison in a severely battered condition, naked from the waist down, and unable to stand.

“He was thrown into the yard and left there, completely helpless,” the witness stated.

As a fellow prisoner assisted him to the jail cell, the witness heard screams from the room. Bursh had succumbed to his injuries.

Bursh was often photographed in blood-soaked surgical gowns as he treated dozens of injured victims of Israel’s brutal bombings at Al Awda hospital in northern Gaza.

An image of him resting on a hospital veranda during the war left a strong impression on social media -- turning into a symbol of the unwavering commitment by Palestinian medical professionals while surviving intense Israeli bombings.

Bursh’s colleague, Dr. Mohammad Obeid, told Sky News that Israeli forces had warned the hospital staff to surrender all male individuals aged 14 to 65 or face dire consequences – the complete destruction of the hospital with women and children inside.

In November 2023, Bursh had faced a similar situation when the Israeli army compelled the doctors and nurses, asking them to leave Al Shifa Hospital and move down to southern Gaza.

Bursh, however, did not go to the south. Instead, he went to the north, where Israeli forces unleashed barbarity on anything that moved. Bursh started working at the Indonesian Hospital and then moved to Al Awada.