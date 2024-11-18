When shoes began disappearing at a kindergarten in Fukuoka, Japan, the peculiar thefts left both staff and police puzzled, especially since the culprit seemed to prefer single shoes rather than pairs.

The mystery deepened earlier this month after 15 shoes went missing in one night, followed by three more the next day.

The missing items were indoor shoes, worn exclusively by children at the Gosho Kodomo-en kindergarten in Koga.

Some scattered footwear was found on the floor, but the stolen ones remained unaccounted for.

Determined to crack the case, the local police installed three security cameras around the facility, hoping to catch the thief red-handed.

Their effort paid off on the night of November 11, when another shoe vanished.

Upon reviewing the footage, they identified the perpetrator—not a human thief, but a sneaky weasel with orange-brown fur and sharp claws.

The footage showed the agile animal darting out from behind a wall, grabbing a white shoe from the children’s cubbyholes, and vanishing in a matter of seconds.

“We were extremely worried at first, but now we’re relieved to learn it wasn’t a person but an animal,” a staff member told local media.