The Senegal ruling party has claimed a “resounding victory” in Sunday’s legislative elections in the West African nation.

The state-run Radio and Television Broadcasting (RTS) reported on Monday that the Pastef party of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye “won a resounding victory, marking a significant turning point in the political history of the country,” with 90-95 percent of ballots counted.

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, addressing supporters gathered outside his residence in Ziguinchor City, said: "This victory is not just for one party but for all citizens who believe in progress and justice, together, we have showcased to the world the true spirit of Senegalese democracy.”

Amadou Ba, the head of the opposition Jam Ak Njarin coalition, congratulated Pastef Les Patriotes on their victory, which he described as a true reflection of the people's will.

"On this historic day for our democracy, I would like to salute with deep satisfaction the maturity and responsibility that the Senegalese people have demonstrated throughout this electoral process. You have, through your commitment and determination, shown that our Nation remains a model of citizen participation and peace," said Ba, a former prime minister.

