Earlier this month, the Supreme Court of India issued a verdict upholding the illegality of bulldozing the homes of people accused of committing crimes.

This ruling may give minorities unjustifiably targeted by India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a chance to catch their breath. For years, the BJP has used encroachments as a pretext to bulldoze houses, but framed the act as a form of justice against those accused of crimes, to pander to its Hindu majoritarian constituency.

But it may be too early to celebrate the judgement as a victory.

Since 2022, governments in several BJP-ruled states have weaponized "bulldozer justice" against critics and India's largest minority – Muslims. By some estimates, at least 153,000 homes have been razed to the ground, rendering about 738,000 people homeless in 2022-23.

One of the most egregious cases was the demolition of the house of activist Afreen Fatima in Allahabad, just after she and her family members were arrested for protesting. The incident triggered an increasing pattern of bulldozed houses and open celebration by the Hindu Rightwing of "bulldozer justice."

What made the whole phenomenon more insidious was the normalisation of the egregious scale of vandalism, even though illegal, on the pretext of anti-encroachment drives and the glorification of retribution against "criminals" – a euphemism that Hindu rightwing groups use for Muslims.

Far-reaching impact

In declaring the demolitions "unconstitutional," the high court reasoned that no due process was followed, that the executive branch has no right to deliver collective punishment and that people cannot be robbed of their shelters.

The court also held that those who violate its verdict would be found in contempt, and threatened to impose monetary penalties on derelict officials.

Two significant aspects of this decision will have a far-reaching impact on the ground. One, the court sees a person's home as having both material and emotional value, as a provider of shelter and dignity.

Second, by putting the onus on officials to ensure that the law is not violated with impunity, the verdict may apply brakes on any future arbitrary demolitions.

But what does the verdict mean for those who have already lost their homes? It has not only come too late in the day, but it is no less a travesty of justice that judges failed to provide substantive compensation or remedies for the many people rendered homeless in the last two years during trial.

The lack of retroactive relief and the inability to affix responsibility for the trauma suffered appears to be based on the principle of "let bygones be bygones and move on," but this philosophy severely limits the scope of justice.

Question of enforcement

Another significant question is whether we will see an end to arbitrary demolitions in the future.

Implementing the court verdict is challenging as it would ultimately fall on the executive branch to ensure the directives are carried through in full letter and spirit.