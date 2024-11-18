Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed his call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

“Once again, I call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in the face of the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza,” Erdogan said in his speech on Monday at the ongoing G20 Leaders' summit in Brazil during a session titled the Social Inclusion and the Fight Against Hunger and Poverty.

Drawing attention to the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave besieged by Israel, Erdogan said that 96 percent of its population, "in other words, over 2 million people, lack access to healthy food and water."

"The risk of famine in Gaza has reached disaster levels according to international classifications,” Erdogan added.

“With the increasing attacks and the approaching winter season, the conditions of the people in Gaza are worsening by day,” he added.

Türkiye has provided Gaza with more than 86,000 tons of humanitarian aid, the Turkish leader said, adding that Ankara's assistance to Lebanon has exceeded 1,300 tons.

Emphasising that in a world where one in every 10 people suffers from hunger, the president said efforts to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, which were adopted by the UN General Assembly nine years ago, have yet to yield the expected results.

He said Türkiye represents a tradition that considers it a duty to provide assistance to those in need, no matter where they are in the world, within its means.

Türkiye views Brazil's G20 presidency's initiative to establish a Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty as both a strategic endeavour and a moral responsibility, he added.

While working to establish this global alliance, Erdogan emphasised the importance of not abandoning civilians whose lives have been shattered by conflicts, particularly in Gaza, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.