CULTURE
2 MIN READ
UNESCO 'enhanced protection' for 34 Lebanon heritage sites
The cultural properties affected "now benefit from the highest level of immunity against attack and use for military purposes", a UN official says.
UNESCO 'enhanced protection' for 34 Lebanon heritage sites
Baalbek and Tyre "will receive technical and financial assistance from UNESCO to reinforce their legal protections, improve risk anticipation and management measures, the body said. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Esra YAGMUR
November 18, 2024

Dozens of heritage sites in Lebanon were granted "provisional enhanced protection" by UNESCO, offering a higher level of legal shielding as Israel's war on the country continues.

The 34 cultural properties affected "now benefit from the highest level of immunity against attack and use for military purposes", the United Nations cultural body said in a statement on Monday.

Several Israeli strikes in recent weeks on Baalbek in the east and Tyre in the south hit close to ancient Roman ruins designated as World Heritage sites.

UNESCO said the decision "helps send a signal to the entire international community of the urgent need to protect these sites".

"Non-compliance with these clauses would constitute 'serious violations' of the 1954 Hague Convention and... potential grounds for prosecution," it added.

RECOMMENDED

'Technical and financial assistance'

Hezbollah and Israel have been at war since late September when Israel broadened its focus from Gaza to Lebanon.

UNESCO's move followed an appeal on Sunday by hundreds of cultural professionals, including archaeologists and academics, to activate the enhanced protection.

Baalbek and Tyre "will receive technical and financial assistance from UNESCO to reinforce their legal protections, improve risk anticipation and management measures, and provide further training for site managers", the body said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'