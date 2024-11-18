Russia has vetoed a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) draft resolution that called on Sudan's warring parties to cease hostilities immediately and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid.

On Monday, all other countries of the 15-member council, including China, voted in favour of the measure drafted by Britain and Sierra Leone.

Russia was the sole member to vote against while the Sudanese Foreign Ministry, aligned with the main military, supported the decision.

"The government of Sudan commends the Russian position, which came as an expression of ... respect for the sovereignty of states and international law, and support for the independence and unity of Sudan and its national institutions," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called Russian decision "mean, nasty and cynical", insisting it sent a message to the warring parties that they can act with impunity.

But Russia accused Britain of attempting to meddle in Sudanese affairs.

"We agree with all Security Council colleagues that the conflict in Sudan requires a swift resolution. It is also clear that the only way to achieve this is for the warring parties to agree to a ceasefire," Deputy Russian UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told the meeting.

Polyanskiy accused backers of the draft resolution of "double standards" when they were giving carte blanche to Israel to continue violations of international humanitarian law in besieged Gaza, and said Lammy's criticism was an "excellent demonstration of British neo-colonialism".