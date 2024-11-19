An Illinois woman has been charged following an alleged altercation at a restaurant involving a man wearing a sweatshirt with "Palestine" written on it, authorities said.

Alexandra Szustakiewicz of Darien, Illinois, was charged with two felony counts of a hate crime and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct stemming from the incident at a Panera Bread restaurant in Downers Grove, a Chicago suburb, according to a statement by DuPage County authorities on Monday.

According to the statement citing the investigation, the 64-year-old woman allegedly confronted a man wearing a "Palestine" sweatshirt, yelled expletives, and attempted to knock a phone out of a woman’s hands as she recorded the incident.

Following an investigation, Szustakiewicz was charged with committing a hate crime based on perceived national origin and taken into custody the next day without incident, the statement added.

In a statement, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin emphasised that everyone in society, regardless of race, religion, or other personal traits, deserves respect and fair treatment, adding that "this type of behaviour and the accompanying prejudice have no place in a civilised society".